The railway minister is currently considering no proposal for the operation of passenger trains by private players, informed Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said the railways has no proposals.

Vaishnaw has on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha as well that "at present" there is no plan to run regular passenger trains by private operators.

This comes years after the national transporter unveiled plans to hand over certain routes to private parties.

Indian Railways planned to introduce private trains on its network in phases, with the first dozen due to start running in the 2023-24 financial year and all 151 by 2027.

“Train sets have to be brought by private operators and maintained by them. We are expecting that the private train operations will begin by April 2023. All the train sets and coaches will be procured under this project will be as par Make in India policy," former railway board chairman VK Yadav said in 2020.

However, only two bidders – IRCTC and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures – evinced interest at the financial bidding stage.

This has now led to the whole proposal being put on the back burner because of a lack of interest among private players.