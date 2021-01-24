Railways  seeks 50%  hike  in  safety  fund

“Discussions are on for an extension of the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh for another five years, starting 2022-23. This time, the Indian Railways hopes to spend more on passenger safety. So far, nearly ₹20,000 crore was being given every year, which could be increased to ₹30,000 crore annually," one of the two officials said. So far, every year, around three-fourths of the amount is funded by the Indian Railways, and the remaining cost is met with budgetary support, he added. Over ₹54,000 crore has been spent between 2017-18 and 2019-20, according to government data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}