Railways seeks to boost internal revenue in post-pandemic push2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:30 AM IST
Indian Railways’ internal revenue generation has been hit over the years, bringing down actual realisations against the budgeted levels.
NEW DELHI : Having failed to increase internal revenue generation in the last three years, Indian Railways proposes a mega-push to raise its fare and non-fare revenues in FY24 based on first assessment of earnings in largely covid-free FY23.
