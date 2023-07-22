Railways spent ₹1.08 trillion towards safety from 2017-18 to 2021-22: Vaishnaw1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST
RRSK was created in 2017-18 for execution of assessed safety works with a corpus of ₹1 lakh crore over a period of five years. The projects taken up under this fund relate to track renewal, bridges, signalling, rolling stock, training and amenities for safety critical staff
New Delhi: The Centre spent ₹1.08 trillion on Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) or rail safety-related works during 2017-18 to 2021-22.
