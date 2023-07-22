In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, “RRSK was created in 2017-18 for execution of assessed safety works with a corpus of ₹1 trillion over a period of five years. The projects taken up under this fund relate to track renewal, bridges, signalling, rolling stock, training and amenities for safety critical staff. RRSK works are to be funded from Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) and Railways revenues or resources including mobilisation of resources through Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR), as per Ministry of Finance guidelines on RRSK."