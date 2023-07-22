Heated exchanges between staff and passengers often go viral, which several times are popped out of the simple issue.

Recently, the video of an official of the Indian railways and a passenger exchanging a heated debate over being served halal-certified tea became viral. In the video, the passenger can be seen questioning the railway staff as to what halal-certified tea is and why it was being served during the month of Sawan. Though the staff maintained saying that tea is in any case vegetarian. "Month of Sawan is going. And you are giving us halal-certified tea?" HT quoted a video where the passenger asked the railway official. Examining the sachet, the officer asked, "What is that?". "You know, you explain what halal-certified is. We should know it. We know ISI certificate, explain what is a halal certificate," the passenger said.

"This is masala tea premix. Let me explain. This is 100% vegetarian," the railways staff said. "But what is halal certified? I will have to do puja after this." the passenger said. "Are you making a video?This is 100% vegeterian. Chai veg hi hota hai, sir," the railways staff said.

"I don't want any religious certification. Please keep these sentiments in mind. Put swastik certificate then," the passenger said. "Okay, will keep that in mind," the staff said.

Following the video was uploaded on social media, people raised questions why a tea premix needs halal certification. Some users praised the patience of the railways official who did not lose his calm and explained to the passenger that tea is by default vegetarian.

Halal certification?

First introduced in 1974 for slaughtered meat and till 1993 it was applied only to meat products, Halal certification was extended to other food items and also cosmetics, medicines etc.

As per Arabic, halal means permissible and halal-certified refers to food prepared adhering to Islamic law. It refers to the meat of an animal which has been slaughtered through the throat, oesophagus, and jugular veins but not the spinal cord.

Earlier in 2022, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a complete ban on halal certification. The plea said that the fundamental rights of 85 percent citizens were being infringed because of the 15 percent of the population.