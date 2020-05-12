Railways strongly advises use of Aaroya Setu app for special train passengers

Indian railways has strongly recommended that all passengers boarding special Rajdhani trains from May 12 should use contact tracing mobile app Aarogya Setu.

Officials at the railway ministry said that while the use of the app is highly recommended, passengers will not be asked to deboard if they don’t have the application downloaded in their phones.

“We would like people to use the Aarogya Setu app as, but no one will be asked to deboard if they don’t have the application downloaded in their phone. People must understand that they may cause harm to their co-passengers by not using it," a senior government official said.

“If any passenger comes in contact or close to someone who has covid-19, using the app will immediately alert them. An action can be taken immediately. It is for their own good, another official said.

The official further said that passengers without phones will also be allowed to travel.

“It is important for people to understand why we are doing it," the official cited above said.

The government's Aarogya Setu app is aimed at informing users of the potential risk of covid-19 infection. It has already set a record by becoming the fastest to have ever reached a 5 crore install-base, since its launch on April 2.

Eight special trains, including three from the national capital were flagged off on Tuesday, for the first time after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown starting March 25.

