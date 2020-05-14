NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Wednesday said all passenger trains, barring the Shramik services and 30 special trains, will remain suspended till further notice. These include express, passenger, and suburban trains.

All tickets booked for these cancelled trains up to 30 June will be fully refunded, the railway ministry said.

Railways had announced suspension of passenger services amid the lockdown, in place since 25 March to contain the spread of covid-19.

After a gap of nearly two months, eight special trains, including three from the national capital departed on Tuesday.

On Monday, the national transporter had announced 30 routes to and from New Delhi beginning 12 May, but had said other regular passenger services will remain suspended.

On 1 May, special trains carrying migrant workers and stranded people were flagged off from various stations. As of 13 May, a total of 642 Shramik Special trains have criss-crossed the country ferrying migrants and others stranded in the lockdown.

