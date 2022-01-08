Mumbaikar will face difficulty while commuting in the city's lifeline as the Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone which operates the local train in Mumbai will carry out 36 hours. Central Railway will carry out infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th& 6th lines The block will be operated on Up and Dn slow lines from 02.00 pm today (Saturday) to 02.00 am of 10 January (Monday).

Due to this train running pattern will be as under:

Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1.00 pm on 8 January will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga till 2.00 pm skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations further diverted on Up slow line.

After 2.00 pm Up slow/semi-fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Down slow/semi fast services leaving Dadar from 12.54 pm on 8.1.2022 to 1.52 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations.

After 2.00 pm, Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Authorities for the benefit of passengers.

Dombivali Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.

During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivali and Diva.

Suburban Services will run as per schedule on 10.1.2022 (Monday)

