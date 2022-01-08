Railways suspends Mumbai local train services in this section for 36 hours

Mumbaikar will face difficulty while commuting in the city's lifeline as the Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone which operates the local train in Mumbai will carry out 36 hours. Central Railway will carry out infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th& 6th lines The block will be operated on Up and Dn slow lines from 02.00 pm today (Saturday) to 02.00 am of 10 January (Monday).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}