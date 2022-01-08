Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Railways suspends Mumbai local train services in this section for 36 hours

Railways suspends Mumbai local train services in this section for 36 hours

Commuters flout COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as they travel in a crowded local train from Dadar in Mumbai.
2 min read . 08:42 AM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai local train update: Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1.00 pm on 8 January will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbaikar will face difficulty while commuting in the city's lifeline as the Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone which operates the local train in Mumbai will carry out 36 hours. Central Railway will carry out infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th& 6th lines The block will be operated on Up and Dn slow lines from 02.00 pm today (Saturday) to 02.00 am of 10 January (Monday).

Mumbaikar will face difficulty while commuting in the city's lifeline as the Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone which operates the local train in Mumbai will carry out 36 hours. Central Railway will carry out infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Thane and Kalva stations for carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th& 6th lines The block will be operated on Up and Dn slow lines from 02.00 pm today (Saturday) to 02.00 am of 10 January (Monday).

Due to this train running pattern will be as under:

Due to this train running pattern will be as under:

Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1.00 pm on 8 January will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga till 2.00 pm skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations further diverted on Up slow line.

Up slow/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 1.00 pm on 8 January will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Matunga till 2.00 pm skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vidyavihar stations further diverted on Up slow line.

After 2.00 pm Up slow/semi-fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

After 2.00 pm Up slow/semi-fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Down slow/semi fast services leaving Dadar from 12.54 pm on 8.1.2022 to 1.52 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations.

Down slow/semi fast services leaving Dadar from 12.54 pm on 8.1.2022 to 1.52 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations.

After 2.00 pm, Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

After 2.00 pm, Up slow/semi fast services will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

Suburban services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block period.

Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Passengers boarding from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Authorities for the benefit of passengers.

Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Authorities for the benefit of passengers.

Dombivali Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.

Dombivali Originating / terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period.

During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivali and Diva.

During the block period slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivali and Diva.

Suburban Services will run as per schedule on 10.1.2022 (Monday)

Suburban Services will run as per schedule on 10.1.2022 (Monday)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!