Railways takes THESE measures to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2030

Railways takes THESE measures to achieve net zero carbon emission by 20301 min read . 06:16 AM IST
Some measures include green certifications of various industrial units, railway stations and other railway establishments have been done.
Indian Railways has envisioned achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030. About 142 megawatts of solar plants and 103 MW of wind power plants have been commissioned till October 31, 2022, according to the news agency ANI.
In an official statement, the Indian Railways said that it also started usage of insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)-based 3-phase propulsion system with regenerative braking in locomotives, electrical multiple unit (EMU) trains, mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) trains, Kolkata Metro rakes, and electric train sets.
Conversion of end-on-generation trains into head-on-generation trains to reduce noise, air pollution, and diesel consumption, provision of light emitting diode (LED) lighting in all Railway installations including railway stations, service buildings, residential quarters, and coaches for a reduction in electricity consumption are among the measures taken so far, ANI reported.
Other measures include green certifications of various industrial units, railway stations and other railway establishments have been done. Further, the environmental management system certification of various railway stations has also been done. Along with these, the construction of eastern and western dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) and the installation of waste-to-energy plants have been taken up.
Railways also started afforestation of railway land to increase carbon sink, the statement read, as quoted by ANI.
The Indian Railways also added IR has decided to progressively procure renewable energy to reduce energy consumption through conventional sources.
Earlier in November, PwC India also said that its net-zero commitment is to reduce its emissions to 50 percent of its scope 1 and 2 emissions as well as 50 percent reduction in scope 3 business travel Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 compared to its 2019 levels.
In 2020, PwC India joined PwC network firms in a commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. The commitment is aligned to a 1.5-degree scenario which is necessary to avert the worst impacts of climate change.
The commitment to proceed towards a net-zero system by 2030 largely focuses on minimizing its carbon emissions via a carbon mitigation hierarchy – avoid, reduce, replace and offset.
(With ANI inputs)
