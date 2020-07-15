Railways to add some more trains on routes which are running full: Piyush Goyal

"We are monitoring the entire situation very regularly. In a review meeting yesterday, I found that our current occupancy level is also about 70-75 per cent. Only about 40 trains are going full. So, I am looking if I can add some more trains on those 40 routes which are going full. Opening up the entire service won't do any good because there are no passengers who want to travel. There are trains with 10-15 per cent occupancy. We have to be practical about it. Freight is moving on full speed," Goyal said when asked when passenger train services will fully resume.