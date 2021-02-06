OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Railways to allocate rake under premium indent on specific days of the week
Luggage van of Indian Railways.
Luggage van of Indian Railways.

Railways to allocate rake under premium indent on specific days of the week

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 06:52 PM IST Tamal Nandi

  • Under the premium indent policy, if a customer places a request for premium indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority, according to Indian Railways

Ministry of Railways in a bid to facilitate its freight customers has introduced the policy regarding premium indent.

Under this policy, if a customer places a request for premium indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days - Monday and Friday. However, on other days, the regular order of priority of indents will follow.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Chennai Customs (Twitter)

2.32 kg gold worth 1.14 crore seized from Chennai airport

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST
Former US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

4 min read . 06:48 PM IST
MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur.

With $590 bn forex reserves in kitty,India now 'net creditor': Anurag Thakur

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST
File Photo: Shares of struggling retailer GameStop recently traded as high as $483 after closing at just below $19 last year

The GameStop dilemma: What to do if day traders target your company stock

4 min read . 06:28 PM IST

Salient Features of this scheme are:

  • This scheme shall be optional.
  • In sidings, the freight customer can indicate a date of supply of rakes and also indicate whether he/she will load if the rake is supplied after the due date on normal tariff rate.
  • The customer shall be required to pay 5% premium on normal freight which shall be deposited in advance. If the rake is supplied later than the indicated date on the indent, the premium paid will be adjusted against the normal freight.
  • In the goods shed also, the customer will be permitted to place a premium indent. They will get a priority for allocation on two days as notified under the preferential traffic order issued by the Railway Board from time to time. However, on other days normal order of priority of indents will follow.
  • The premium indent once placed, cannot be withdrawn. The withdrawal of the indent will invite forfeiture of the premium paid.
  • This premium indent policy will not be applicable to the restricted destinations and destinations regulated by quota.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout