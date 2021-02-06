Railways to allocate rake under premium indent on specific days of the week

Ministry of Railways in a bid to facilitate its freight customers has introduced the policy regarding premium indent.

Under this policy, if a customer places a request for premium indent, allotment of rakes will be given priority on two days - Monday and Friday. However, on other days, the regular order of priority of indents will follow.

Salient Features of this scheme are:

This scheme shall be optional.

In sidings, the freight customer can indicate a date of supply of rakes and also indicate whether he/she will load if the rake is supplied after the due date on normal tariff rate.

The customer shall be required to pay 5% premium on normal freight which shall be deposited in advance. If the rake is supplied later than the indicated date on the indent, the premium paid will be adjusted against the normal freight.

In the goods shed also, the customer will be permitted to place a premium indent. They will get a priority for allocation on two days as notified under the preferential traffic order issued by the Railway Board from time to time. However, on other days normal order of priority of indents will follow.

The premium indent once placed, cannot be withdrawn. The withdrawal of the indent will invite forfeiture of the premium paid.

This premium indent policy will not be applicable to the restricted destinations and destinations regulated by quota.





