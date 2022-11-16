Railways to build 1,000 km of boundary wall to prevent cattle run-ins: Vaishnaw

Railways to build 1,000 km of boundary wall to prevent cattle run-ins: Vaishnaw2 min read . 10:55 PM IST
With the rising cases of accidents due to cattle run-ins, Union Railway Minister has announced to build 1,000 km of boundary wall
The Ministry of Railways will build 1,000 km of boundary walls over the next six months in sections where maximum cases of cattle being run over by trains are recorded, said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.
The minister added that the government is working on the issue of building boundary walls. “We are looking at two different designs. While we have approved one, which is a sturdy wall, over the next five to six months, we plan to build 1,000 km of such walls across sections to determine if the design works."
He said that the conventional boundary walls will not be able to solve the problem of cattle run over but will end up affecting villagers around the area.
The minister, however, did not give any information on the material that will be used for building the boundary walls to make them sturdy enough to not only keep the cattle away from railway tracks but also protect them from human intervention.
Cattle run overs affected 200 trains in the first nine days of October. As many as 4,000 trains are affected so far this year, according to the official ministry data.
The nose of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train, which was launched on October 1, was damaged owing to three cattle run overs in the first nine days of the month.
According to the data, with more than 6,500 of the 26,000 cattle run cases in 2020-21, North Central Railway is one of the worst affected zones. It covers 3,000 km of tracks and hosts parts of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors.
The corridors include divisions like Agra, Jhansi and Prayagraj. It is also the gateway for trains from east to reach the northern parts of India.
The stretches identified for building boundary walls include sections in North Central Railways and Northern Railways -- in the Jhansi Division between Virangana Lakshmibai-Gwalior section, Prayagraj Division between Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Prayagraj section, Moradabad Division between Alam Nagar and Shahjehanpur, Lucknow Division between Alam Nagar and Lucknow.
