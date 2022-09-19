Railways to build washroom in engines on loco pilots’ request

NEW DELHI :The Indian Railways has decided to construct urinals in the engine units of locomotives after more than 10,000 train pilots have asked the national transporter for them at the earliest. In an internal survey conducted last month, the loco pilots unanimously recommended that the national transporter should construct urinals in the engines as these loco pilots, in an emergency, are forced to leave the locomotives to answer nature’s call in the open.

