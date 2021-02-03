Subscribe
Railways to complete 56 key projects over next 26 months
Workers on contract for Indian Railways

Railways to complete 56 key projects over next 26 months

2 min read . 09:47 PM IST Shreya Nandi

The national transporter will focus on infrastructure projects such as building double-track railway lines, switching from one track gauge to another, as well as on new lines

NEW DELHI : Indian Railways plans to complete 56 key existing projects over the next 26 months, starting February 2021 to boost rail infrastructure in the country, rail board chairman and chief executive officer Suneet Sharma said on Wednesday.

The national transporter will focus on infrastructure projects such as building double-track railway lines, switching from one track gauge to another, as well as on new lines.

The national transporter will focus on infrastructure projects such as building double-track railway lines, switching from one track gauge to another, as well as on new lines.

The national transporter will focus on infrastructure projects such as building double-track railway lines, switching from one track gauge to another, as well as on new lines.

Also Read | The Finance Commission doesn’t rock the federal boat

The thrust of the next fiscal is on infrastructure development, throughput enhancement, development of terminal facilities, augmentation of the speed of trains, signalling systems, improvement of passenger and user amenities, among others, Sharma said.

“As far as new big projects are concerned, 40932 Crores have been allocated for New Lines, 26,116 crore for doubling, 5,263 crore for traffic facilities and 7,122 crore for ROBs/RUBs (Road Over Bridge/Road Under Bridge). Traffic facilities have seen a whopping 156% jump in allocation while new lines have got a 52% increase in allocation as compared to last year," railway ministry said in a statement.

Other than these major projects, Indian Railways is set to complete more than 1,200 roads over bridge, road under bridge, subways this year. “These ROBs/RUBs are of vital importance for the public in cities and other areas where railway lines are passing through. Over and above these existing projects, additional 7,122 crore has been allocated for construction of new ROB/RUBs this year," it said. Currently, there are 14,000 ROB and RUBs in the country.

In the Union Budget 2021-22 announced on Monday, railways got the highest-ever total capital expenditure plan of 2.15 trillion, which includes 1.07 trillion from budgetary support and the remaining from internal resources and extra-budgetary resources. The total capex for 2020-21 is Rs1.61 trillion.

Sharma said that the national transporter has now changed its approach. “Railways has focused on the completion of existing projects quickly as well besides simultaneity working on the new projects announced," Sharma said.

