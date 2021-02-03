Railways to complete 56 key projects over next 26 months

Other than these major projects, Indian Railways is set to complete more than 1,200 roads over bridge, road under bridge, subways this year. “These ROBs/RUBs are of vital importance for the public in cities and other areas where railway lines are passing through. Over and above these existing projects, additional ₹7,122 crore has been allocated for construction of new ROB/RUBs this year," it said. Currently, there are 14,000 ROB and RUBs in the country.