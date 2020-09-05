1.4 lakh Railway jobs: First stage of computer-based exams from Dec 15

Indian Railways will conduct the first stage of computer-based exams in order to fill vacancies of up to 1.40 lakh posts from 15 December, 2020, the Railway Board Chairman Vin K Yadav said today.

"The computer-based exams will begin from December 15 for the three categories of posts and a detailed schedule will be announced very soon," Yadav said.

The announcement from the Ministry of Railways came in the backdrop of the NEET (UG) and JEE (Mains) 2020 examinations being held amid the pandemic and the ministry hoped to start the process of Railways recruitment which had been restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now that experience of conduct examination for the JEE for IITs and NEET is there, it was felt that Railways too can start the process which had to be stopped due to Covid pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

There are three types of vaccines that the national transporter notified earlier. These are, 35,208 posts in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks and others, 1,663 posts for isolated and ministerial categories such as steno and teaches, and 1,03,769 for level-one vacancies such as track maintainers and pointsman, the ministry said in a statement.

Against the above vacancies, the Railway Recruitment Board had received more than 2.40 crore applications.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also announced the exam dates on Twitter:

Railways to start Computer Based Test for notified 1,40,640 vacancies from 15th December 2020 🖥️



Vacancies are of 3 types:



🚆 Non Technical Popular Categories(guards, clerks etc)

🚆 Isolated & Ministerial

🚆 Level 1(track maintainers, pointsman etc)



📖 https://t.co/T4VxTaR9wE — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2020





The Computer Based Test (CBT) for above vacancies had to be deferred due to Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown which was imposed throughout country from 25 March in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Scrutiny of the applications had been completed but the process of further examination had got delayed due to covid related restrictions, the ministry said in a statement.

"We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to COVID-19 pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed," Yadav said.

RRBs of Railways are committed to hold the CBT for all the notified vacancies and have been actively assessing the ground situation imposed due to pandemic

SOPs for conduct of examination of this magnitude are being framed. Norms of social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the various Central and State authorities need to be followed which are essential in the interest of safety of candidates, the ministry added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via