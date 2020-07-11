Home >News >India >Railways to convert 503 coaches into Covid-19 isolation wards in Delhi

New Delhi: In a bid to provide additional healthcare facilities to Delhi-NCR residents to combat coronavirus, Northern Railways will provide 503 isolation coaches to be used as COVID-19 wards.

These isolation coaches, which will have around 8,048 beds, will be parked at nine different stations of the national capital.

"In view of providing additional healthcare facility to people of Delhi-NCR, Northern Railways on demand of state govt is providing 503 isolation coaches equivalent to 8,048 beds as #COVID Care Centers at 9 different stations of Delhi," Northern Railway said in a statement.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the national capital so far has recorded as many as 10,7051 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 21,567 are active cases, 82,226 have been discharged. So far, 3258 have died in the capital after contracting the virus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Passengers sit inside a train at the New Delhi Railway Station as Indian Railways resumed operations of 200 passenger trains, in New Delhi. (PTI)

151 private trains will be over and above existing trains: Indian Railways

3 min read . 09 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout