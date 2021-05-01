National capital Delhi will be receive its 120 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in six tankers from Durgapur, West Bengal in the next 24 hours, the Railway ministry said on Saturday.

Apart from Delhi, Telangana will also receive 124.26 metric tonnes of life saving gas via Oxygen Express in the same duration. Till now, 25 Oxygen Express completed journey moving 56 full tankers, Railway Board, Chairman and CEO said on Saturday.

So far, railways has delivered more than 813 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (355 MT), Madhya Pradesh (134.77 MT), Delhi (70 MT) & Haryana (79 MT).

Haryana received its first and second Oxygen Express on Saturday carrying 79 metric tonnes of the life saving gas in five tankers. Moreover, third Oxygen Express carrying 30.6 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in two tankers has already started from Angul and is on its way to Haryana.





Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh received its second Oxygen Express carrying 70.77 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Jabalpur and Sagar from Bokaro.

Third Oxygen Express to Jabalpur carrying 22.19 MT Oxygen Express is on its way from Rourkela and is expected to reach Jabalpur by tonight.

Uttar Pradesh will be receiving its 8th Oxygen Express en-route from Bokaro carrying 44.88 MT oxygen in three tankers. Uttar Pradesh has received around 355 metric tonnes medical so far.

