Railways to develop 100 cargo terminals under PM Gati Shakti in 3 years

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said that 100 cargo terminals will be developed during the next three years under the PM Gati Shakti master plan.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said that 100 cargo terminals will be developed during the next three years under the PM Gati Shakti master plan.
“So far, 15 GCTs (Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal) have been commissioned and around 96 more locations have been provisionally identified for development of GCTs," the ministry said in a release.
“So far, 15 GCTs (Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal) have been commissioned and around 96 more locations have been provisionally identified for development of GCTs," the ministry said in a release.
The location of GCTs is being decided on the basis of demand from industry and potential of cargo traffic, it added.
The location of GCTs is being decided on the basis of demand from industry and potential of cargo traffic, it added.
In order to boost investment from the industry in the development of additional terminals for handling rail cargos, a new ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT)’ policy has been launched on December 15, 2021.
In order to boost investment from the industry in the development of additional terminals for handling rail cargos, a new ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT)’ policy has been launched on December 15, 2021.
The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) are being developed by private players, and can be developed on non-Railway land or fully/partially on Railway land.
The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) are being developed by private players, and can be developed on non-Railway land or fully/partially on Railway land.
For GCTs to be developed on non-Railway land, the operators will identify the location and will construct the terminal after obtaining necessary approval.
For GCTs to be developed on non-Railway land, the operators will identify the location and will construct the terminal after obtaining necessary approval.
For GCTs to be developed either fully or partially on Railway land, the land parcels will be identified by Railway and the operator for construction and operation of Terminal will be selected through open tendering process.
For GCTs to be developed either fully or partially on Railway land, the land parcels will be identified by Railway and the operator for construction and operation of Terminal will be selected through open tendering process.
All new proposals for GCTs shall be received only through online portal. Till 10 October, 2022, in-principle approvals for 67 new proposals have been issued, the ministry said.
All new proposals for GCTs shall be received only through online portal. Till 10 October, 2022, in-principle approvals for 67 new proposals have been issued, the ministry said.
The key features of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal are a simplified application and approval process, quick and hassle-free approvals, removal of departmental charges and no land licence fees on the Railway land used for connectivity.
The key features of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal are a simplified application and approval process, quick and hassle-free approvals, removal of departmental charges and no land licence fees on the Railway land used for connectivity.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.