The ministry said it reviewed the progress of the recently announced Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan that is being implemented in 116 districts across six states-- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Jharkhand. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had on Saturday launched an employment and rural public works campaign--Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan--to provide livelihood opportunities in villages witnessing large number of returnee migrant workers from urban areas. Modi had said that ₹50,000 crore will be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the plan.