Home >News >India >Railways to generate 8 lakh man days of employment for migrants till Oct 2020
The objective is to provide employment to returnee migrant workers at their native places for the next four months

Railways to generate 8 lakh man days of employment for migrants till Oct 2020

1 min read . 04:03 PM IST ANI

The initiative is taken under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which was launched to provide livelihood opportunities to the migrant workers amid coronavirus pandemic

The Indian Railways Ministry on Tuesday said it will generate 8 lakh man-days employment in various infrastructure projects across six states till October 2020.

This initiative is taken under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which was launched to provide livelihood opportunities to the migrant workers amid coronavirus pandemic.

"For migrant labourers under PM Narendra Modiji's Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, till October 31, the Railways across 116 districts of six states will generate 8 lakh man-days employment. In some of the districts, the work in this regard has already begun where migrant labourers are working," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is the massive employment generation-cum-rural infrastructure creation programme of the Government of India, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20.

Its objective is to provide employment to returnee migrant workers at their native places for the next four months, because of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

