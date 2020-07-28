Amid a sustained rise in the number of covid-19 cases across the country, Indian railways on Tuesday said it may incur a loss of ₹30,000-35,000 crore from the passenger train segment.

Currently, Indian Railways is operating only 230 special trains across the country, with an overall occupancy of 75%. According to railway ministry data, only a fourth of these 230 trains have an occupancy rate of 100%. A rapid rise in covid-19 cases and a consequent lockdown in some of the states has put the national transporter’s plan to introduce more trains on hold.

“Passenger segment is not doing well. We are running only 230 trains and these trains are not fully occupied. Over occupancy is 75%. Earnings from the passenger segment was ₹50,000 crore (last year). We don’t know how the corona situation will unfold," Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said in a virtual briefing.

Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that the Indian railways is banking on its freight revenue in this fiscal, as its aims to offset the loss in passenger revenue through its freight segment. Towards this, the national transporter expects freight earnings to jump 50% on-year.

“But certainly, the passenger segment earnings will be less. We are expecting passenger segment earnings to be 10-15% only. Whatever we will lose from this segment— ₹30,000-35,000 crore--we will have to make it up from freight. That is the target we are keeping," he said.

The national transporter pegged earnings from freight at ₹1.47 trillion for 2020-21, while passenger revenue is estimated to grow to ₹61,000 crore, according to budget estimates. Railway ministry officials said that these estimates are being re-worked due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. Freight revenue declined close to a third during the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21 at ₹22,266 crore and in terms of volume, it was down 21.4% on-year 241.55 million tonne (mt). Yadav did not disclose fresh targets.

“Yes, it is a challenge, but railways is hopeful that with steps we are taking, we will be able to enhance our freight traffic," he said.

To augment its freight revenue, the national transporter is working towards simplifying its freight policy, rationalize rates, and increase speed of goods trains, as the passenger train movement has been limited. Railways is also working on its marketing plan and has decided to set up business development units across different railway zones so that they are able to connect with concerned stakeholders.

Railway ministry said that there has been a significant improvement in freight loading, with opening up of economic activities. On 27 July, the freight loading was 3.13 MT, which slightly higher than last year’s loading for the same date.

“On 27 July 2020 the total freight loading was 3.13 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same date. On 27 July 2020 total 1039 no. of rakes loaded with freight in Indian Railways which includes 76 rakes of foodgrain, 67 rakes of fertilizer, 49 rakes of steel, 113 rakes of cement, 113 rakes of iron ore and 363 rakes of coal," an official statement said.

