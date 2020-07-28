The national transporter pegged earnings from freight at ₹1.47 trillion for 2020-21, while passenger revenue is estimated to grow to ₹61,000 crore, according to budget estimates. Railway ministry officials said that these estimates are being re-worked due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. Freight revenue declined close to a third during the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21 at ₹22,266 crore and in terms of volume, it was down 21.4% on-year 241.55 million tonne (mt). Yadav did not disclose fresh targets.