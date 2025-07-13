Railways to install CCTV Cameras in all 74,000 coaches, 15,000 locos — Check details

In order to improve the safety of passengers, the Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced its plan to install CCTV cameras in all passenger and locomotive coaches.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given the go ahead to install CCTV cameras in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locos.

The decision to install CCTV cameras in all coaches has been taken after a ‘positive response’ to trial conducted in the loco engines and coaches of the Northern Railway.

Railways added that the installation of cameras will will significantly reduce the incidents where miscreants and organised gangs take advantage of gullible passengers.

However, railways also clarified that to preserve privacy of passengers, CCTV cameras will be installed in the common movement area near the doors.

“Based on the positive outcome of experimental installation of CCTV cameras in passenger coaches, Railways has decided to install CCTV cameras in all coaches. This move will significantly improve passenger safety,” said the Ministry of Railways in the official statement.

Key things to know



— Each railway coach will be covered with 4 dome type CCTV cameras - 2 in each entrance way and each locomotive will have 6 CCTV cameras.

— This will include 1 camera each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive.

— Each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with 1 dome CCTV camera and 2 desk mounted microphones.

— CCTV cameras will have the latest specifications and will be STQC certified.

— Railway officials have been asked to ensure that high quality footage should be available even for trains running at 100 kmph plus speeds and also under low lighting conditions.

— Officials have been urged to explore the use of AI on the data captured by CCTV cameras, in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission.

