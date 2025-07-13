Railways to install CCTV cameras in train coaches to enhance passenger safety

Buoyed by the positive outcome of experimental installation of CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras in passenger coaches, the Indian Railways has decided to set up this video surveillance system in all coaches.

The move is aimed at improving passenger safety, while also ensuring that luggage theft in trains in curbed.

Miscreants and organized gangs take advantage of gullible passengers. With cameras, such incidents can be significantly reduced, the ministry of railways said in a statement.

Miscreants and organized gangs take advantage of gullible passengers. With cameras, such incidents can be significantly reduced, the ministry of railways said in a statement.

To preserve the privacy of passengers, CCTV cameras will be installed in the common movement area near the doors.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and junior railway minister Ravneet Singh Bittu reviewed the progress of CCTV cameras’ installation in locomotives and coaches. The meeting held on 12 July was attended by senior officials of the Railway Board.

360-degree comprehensive coverage The railway officials informed that successful trials have been done in the locomotive engines and coaches of the Northern Railway. Vaishnaw gave the go-ahead to install CCTV cameras in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locos. Each railway coach will be covered with 4 dome-type CCTV cameras - 2 in each entrance way and each locomotive will have 6 CCTV cameras.

This will include one camera each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive. Each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with one dome CCTV camera and two desk-mounted microphones.

The officials said that the CCTV cameras will have the latest specifications and will be STQC (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) certified. Vaishnaw emphasised on deploying the best-in-class equipment. He urged the railway officials to ensure that high-quality footage should be available even for trains running at 100 kmph-plus speeds and also under low lighting conditions.

He encouraged the officials to explore the use of artificial intelligence on the data captured by CCTV cameras, in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission.