As on date, about 20,000 vaccination jabs have been given to employees and their families over W. Rly. Daily, more than 250 vaccines are given at Jagjivan Ram Hospital whereas around 1000 vaccines are given at Divisional Hospitals over W. Rly to medical & paramedical staff, frontline staff & employees. 100% RPF staff and almost 90% of medical staff have been covered. Efforts are underway to cover the entire staff of Railways, especially, those who are frontline staff. Shri Kansal also informed that 410 isolation coaches are available with W. Rly out of which 152 coaches are in Mumbai Division. These coaches will be ready & made available for use as per the demand placed by the respective State Govt.