Railways to introduce 200 non-AC trains from 1 June

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said it will introduce 200 non air-conditioned (AC) trains from 1 June.

This will be in addition to the Shramik Special trains and 30 special trains flagged off earlier this month.

Tickets for these trains can only be booked online, the ministry said, adding that bookings for such trains will begin soon.

"Trains will be non-AC. No tickets will be sold at any railway station and prospective travellers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets," an official statement said.

All passenger train services across the country were suspended due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown. Last week, the ministry said it plans to restart train operations in a graded manner after a gap of nearly two months. On 11 May, it launched 30 special AC trains to and from New Delhi.

The national transporter has already ferried more than 21.5 lakh migrant workers to their home states through Shramik Special trains since May 1.

Indian Railways also plans to double the number of Shramik trains to bring more relief to migrants stuck at various cities and their workplaces, an official statement said.

