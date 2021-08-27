Indian Railways’ Golden Rock workshop which falls under the Southern Railway (SR) division has recently manufactured the first ever fired X Class Steam Locomotive in the country. The steam locomotive will be put to use in the UNESCO accorded World Heritage Site viz, Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR).

The NMR section stretches from entire Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam (Ooty) in the Nilgiri Mountains. The Nilgiris offer a visual delight for tourists as it offers breathtaking views all along hilly and the scenic terrain

Meanwhile, the trials of the X Class Steam Locomotive have been completed successfully at the Golden Rock workshop and further trials will be conducted on the NMR stretch.

View Full Image NMR steam locomotive

The Railway Ministry tweeted from its official Twitter Handle,"Revisit the Steam era! Golden Rock Workshop, a premier Workshop under Indian Railways has rolled out the first-ever indigenous coal-fired Steam locomotive - The 'Black beauty' (X-37400) will soon be inducted into service in the UNESCO-listed Niligiri Mountain Railway (SR)".

Revisit the Steam era!



Golden Rock Workshop, a premier Workshop under Indian Railways has rolled out the first-ever indigenous coal-fired Steam locomotive - The 'Black beauty' (X-37400) will soon be inducted into service in the UNESCO-listed Niligiri Mountain Railway (SR) pic.twitter.com/NswxGIBMQ4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 27, 2021

According to the railway officials, the total length of the steam loco is 10,380mm and the height being 3,420mm.

Keeping the hilly terrain of Nilgiris in the mind, the locomotive is equipped with adynamic,band brake and vaccum brake system.

Also the Golden Rock Workshop has developed IOT (Internet of things) based condition monitoring system installed in one 3 tier AC Coach now running in Trichy – Howrah Express rake and also in a LHB Power car.

Newly developed Epoxy flooring in doorways and gang ways of ICF coaches, introduction of standard patches in the longer lower berths in ICF Sleeper coaches, introduction of PVC coated GI Sheet panel in NMR coach were exhibited.

Anticipating huge demand arising due to mass two wheeler production in the state, the team of officers and supervisors in GOC shops have modified one NMG coach to accommodate two wheelers in both the decks. For increasing the productivity and improving the quality of workmanship several gadgets and tools were made in house which includes Universal manipulator for welding of all types of wagon underframes, Scissor Lifts and Rotory Jig fixture for drilling holes in the wagon centre sills. These were also showcased

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.