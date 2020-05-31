With Indian railways’ operation gradually getting back to normalcy since the imposition of over two-month nationwide lockdown, as many as 1.45 lakh passengers will be on board special express trains on Monday.

Indian Railways will run these 200 special mail express trains from June 1 along with the existing Shramik Special trains and 30 special Rajdhani-type trains flagged off on 1 May and 12 May, respectively. These 200 trains will have fully reserved air-conditioned and as non-conditioned coaches. However, there will be no unreserved coach in the train.

“At 09.00 hours today, the total booking of passengers was 25,82,671 for advance reservation period 1 to 30 June. Online Booking of tickets for these trains is being done online through IRCTC website or through mobile app. Indian Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, common service centers (CSCs) and ticketing agents from 22 May" an official statement said.

The advance reservation period or advance booking time for these 230 special trains has been restored to 120 days from May 31, a norm followed before the implementation of the lockdown. It also restore tatkal quota and allowed the booking of parcel and luggage in these passenger trains. However, tatkal tickets can be booked from 30 June.

The railway ministry said that all passengers will have to wear face covers, masks at the station entry and during the travel. Passengers will also have to reach 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station.

“Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel. Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT," it said, adding that passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the railway station and board the train.

Passengers having covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In that case, full refund will be provided. All passengers will have to download and use the Aarogya Setu application, the ministry said.

