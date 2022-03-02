Railways to make 90% allocation for private sector in R&D, policy to be out next week: Vaishnaw

"Thought process on the use of spectrum is changing. For a long period, spectrum was viewed as a revenue-generating resource. The last two years have shown a public good element of the spectrum," he said, referring to the increased use of digital services on the back of data networks during the pandemic. "I am happy to observe that there is a broad consensus on spectrum management issues which are basically leading to the public or to technology improvement or technology development. We now need to convert in clear policy statements which can then be implemented," he added.