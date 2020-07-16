Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that Indian Railways will be moving towards 100% electrification in the next three and half years and will be owning world’s first ‘clean railways’.

"Railways will move to 100 per cent electrification in the next 3.5 years and 100 per cent Net Zero operator in the next 9-10 years. By 2030, each one of us will be a proud citizen, owning the world's first large Clean Railways," said Goyal at an event.

"Prime Minister has promoted--One Sun, One World, One Grid. India is taking the lead role in the International Renewable Community. Transitioning into the international solar grid is something we are all working on. With PM-KUSUM Yojana we are bringing farmers too in renewable energy fold," he added.

On Tuesday Railways Ministry had said that it will generate 8 lakh man-days employment in various infrastructure projects across six states till October 2020.

This initiative is taken under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which was launched to provide livelihood opportunities to the migrant workers amid coronavirus pandemic.

"For migrant labourers under PM Narendra Modiji's Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, till October 31, the Railways across 116 districts of six states will generate 8 lakh man-days employment. In some of the districts, the work in this regard has already begun where migrant labourers are working," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted

With Inputs from ANI

