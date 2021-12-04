Level 2: Candidates should have passed 12th or its equivalent exam with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks are not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Ex-servicemen or passed matriculation plus course completed act apprenticeship or passed matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/ SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years.

