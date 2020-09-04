Railways to redevelop Mumbai's CST keeping its iconic 1930s look intact

"CST is a very important station for Mumbai and Indian Railways, it is also on the UNESCO World Heritage site list, the only Indian station. The redevelopment plan of the station will cost approximately ₹1,642 crores. As per our plan, we will restore the 1930s look without touching the yard and the commercial development also will be done taking the heritage aspect into consideration," S K Lohia, Managing Director, IRSDC told ANI here.