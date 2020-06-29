Railways to refund for tickets which were scheduled to run from 1 July-12 August

Indian Railways after deciding to cancel all the regular passenger train services till 12 August has now started to the process of refund for the cancelled tickets.

In a tweet, Railway Ministry has tweeted that due to 'Advance Reservation Period' which is 120 days, many travellers have booked their tickets in advance till 12 August.

"During the lockdown period, booking of tickets were allowed till 14 April 2020 with advance reservation period of 120 days. Some of the passengers had booked tickets for regular trains being run before lockdown for the journey up to August 12, 2020 ( 120 days from 14 April 2020)."

भारतीय रेलवे द्वारा अब 1 जुलाई से 12 अगस्त तक की शेष नियमित टाइम टेबल से चलने वाली गाड़ियों में बुक की गयी टिकटों की राशि को भी रिफंड करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



इस निर्णय से वर्तमान में चल रही 115 जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेनों पर कोई प्रभाव नही पड़ेगा। — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 28, 2020

However due to the nationwide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 to tackle covid-19 pandemic,Railways have already refunded the amount of cancelled tickets booked in the regular trains to the passengers till 30 June.

Indian Railways will now refund the amount of cancelled tickets of the regular passenger trains which were booked for travelling during 1 July to 12 August

The Railway Ministry also clarified that the decision of refunding the cancelled tickets till 12 August will have no impact on the 115 pairs of special trains which are currently operating in the country and will continue to run as scheduled.

Railways is monitoring occupancy position of these special trains on a regular basis and whenever a decision is taken to introduce new special trains, the schedule will be notified.

Earlier, on the implementation of the lockdown in the country, regular timetabled trains of Indian Railways were stopped and later the booking of tickets in these trains was also stopped from 14 April.

However, as a result of the 120-day advance ticket booking facility, booking was done in trains till August 12. The tickets amount was refunded by the Indian Railways by cancelling the regular time-tabbed trains till June 30.

