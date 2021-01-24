OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Railways to resume normal train services from 01 February? Here's the truth
With the numbers of covid-19 falling in the country, it is expected that the Railways will resume the train services like pre-covid times (PTI)
With the numbers of covid-19 falling in the country, it is expected that the Railways will resume the train services like pre-covid times (PTI)

Railways to resume normal train services from 01 February? Here's the truth

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 02:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With the numbers of covid-19 falling in the country, it is expected that the Railways will resume the train services like pre-covid times.

In the age of social media, much false information finds prominence when it is related to the common people and also related to travelling in the timesof covid-19.

One such morphed image which is doing rounds is the resumption of normal train service by the Indian Railways from 01 February.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin

Vaccinated people must follow Covid rules as they may still transmit coronavirus

2 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Finance Ministry allocates 660 cr additional funds to MP for capex

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock.

UK has 77 South African Covid variant cases, 9 of Brazilian, says Matt Hancock

1 min read . 04:13 PM IST
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi

Delhi records 185 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST

With the numbers of covid-19 falling in the country, it is expected that the Railways will resume the train services like pre-covid times.

However, the government has officially denied the resumption of normal train services from 01 February and termed the image doing rounds in social media as 'fake news'.

Top officials of Indian Railways have said that itis constantly monitoring the situation in the country and will resume normal train services after having a discussion with all the concerned ministries in the government.

Here is the tweet from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) which has denied the resumption of train services from 01 February and busted the fake news which was doing rounds in social media.

Earlier a viral post on social media platforms was doing rounds stating that Indian Railways will stop operations of all the trains from 01 December.

It was also later termed as a piece of fake news by the government.

Railways had stopped the normal operations in March last year to stop the spread of covid-19 in the country but later gradual resumption of train services started for people to travel from one part of the country to another.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout