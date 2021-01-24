Railways to resume normal train services from 01 February? Here's the truth

In the age of social media, much false information finds prominence when it is related to the common people and also related to travelling in the timesof covid-19.

One such morphed image which is doing rounds is the resumption of normal train service by the Indian Railways from 01 February.

With the numbers of covid-19 falling in the country, it is expected that the Railways will resume the train services like pre-covid times.

However, the government has officially denied the resumption of normal train services from 01 February and termed the image doing rounds in social media as 'fake news'.

Top officials of Indian Railways have said that itis constantly monitoring the situation in the country and will resume normal train services after having a discussion with all the concerned ministries in the government.

Here is the tweet from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) which has denied the resumption of train services from 01 February and busted the fake news which was doing rounds in social media.

Earlier a viral post on social media platforms was doing rounds stating that Indian Railways will stop operations of all the trains from 01 December.

It was also later termed as a piece of fake news by the government.

Railways had stopped the normal operations in March last year to stop the spread of covid-19 in the country but later gradual resumption of train services started for people to travel from one part of the country to another.





