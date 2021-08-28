In a bid to provide great travel experience at a cheaper price, Indian Railways decided to slash fare for its new 3AC economy class coaches. The Railways on Saturday said, the fares for the new coaches will be 8% less than its existing 3AC coaches.

The fare of the new coaches is 2.4 times the base price of existing sleeper class of mail and express trains, officials said, adding 50 such coaches have been given to different zonal railways.

“Now, since the fare is fixed, these coaches will be attached in existing mail express trains. In trains which are running with maximum length, these coaches will replace sleeper class coaches," they said.

The revised fares

These passenger-friendly coaches have 83 berths and the fare is lower as compared to regular 3AC coaches, the officials informed.

As per the revised policy, the base fare for up to 300 km will be ₹440, which is the lowest according to the distance.

The highest base fare is ₹3,065 for 4,951 to 5,000 km, they said.

Coaches to be used in Prayagraj-Jaipur express

The latest zone to get these coaches is the North Central Railway which is all set to use them in Prayagraj-Jaipur express from September 6.

The new 3AC economy class coaches will have 83 berths as against 72 in the regular 3AC coaches -- an increase of 15 per cent. The regular 3AC coaches have two side berths, which will be increased to three in the new coaches.

According to officials, the booking of tickets against passes issued to Members of Parliament and rail travel coupons (RTCs) issued to MLA/MLCs, fully reimbursable warrants/vouchers shall be permissible as per the existing provision of 3AC coaches for mail/express trains.

Cancellation and refund rules and all other terms and conditions of travel will be at par with the existing 3AC to CC class, they said.

According to the railways' plan, around 806 new coaches are to be rolled out by this fiscal, either by this year or at the beginning of next year.

