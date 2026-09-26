Railways to run 102 special trains for Diwali and Dussehra: Check routes, timings, and ticket booking details

With the festive season fast approaching, Indian Railways has announced 102 special trains to accommodate the expected surge in passenger travel during Dussehra and Diwali.
Operating primarily through the Solapur Division, these festival special services will enhance connectivity to key hubs, including Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur, and Kalaburagi.
These additional trains have been rolled out to ensure a seamless and comfortable journey for millions of travellers returning home for the holidays.
Check new routes, schedules, and booking information:
To ease travel between Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai–Chennai Beach Weekly Special will operate six trips.
On the return leg, the Chennai Beach–CSMT Mumbai Special will also run six trips, departing from Chennai Beach at 04:00 hrs every Thursday.
This service will be active from October 15 to November 19, reaching Mumbai at 04:00 hrs the following day.
For regional commuters, a bi-weekly special train between Mumbai and Latur will complete 13 trips in each direction. The CSMT Mumbai–Latur Special is scheduled to depart Mumbai at 00:35 hrs on Tuesdays and Thursdays between October 13 and November 24, arriving in Latur at 11:40 hrs the same day.
In the opposite direction, the Latur–CSMT Mumbai Special will depart Latur at 16:30 hrs on the same days and arrive in Mumbai at 04:10 hrs the next morning.
Indian Railways is also introducing a near-daily service—running six days a week, excluding Fridays—between Kolhapur and Kalaburagi.
Operating 32 trips each way (64 trips in total), the Kolhapur–Kalaburagi Special will depart Kolhapur at 06:10 hrs from October 10 to November 15, reaching Kalaburagi at 16:10 hrs. The return service will depart Kalaburagi at 18:10 hrs and arrive in Kolhapur at 05:40 hrs the following day.
Bookings for these festive special trains will officially open on 27 September 2026. Tickets will be subject to special charges and can be booked through:
Railway authorities have urged passengers to secure their bookings early and travel only with valid tickets to avoid last-minute inconveniences.
For real-time updates and detailed halt timings, travellers are advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) portal or the RailOne app before commencing their journey.
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