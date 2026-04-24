Railways to run 18,262 summer special trains during peak travel period — Check dates, other details

Indian Railways to operate 18,262 summer special train trips during the upcoming peak travel period to improve connectivity and reduce congestion. Currently, 11,878 trips are in the pipeline.

Fareha Naaz
Updated24 Apr 2026, 11:05 AM IST
Indian Railways plans to operate 18,262 summer special train trips in the approaching peak travel period.
Indian Railways plans to operate 18,262 summer special train trips in the approaching peak travel period.(HT_PRINT)

Indian Railways will operate 18,262 special train trips between 15 April and 15 July 2026 to meet the surge in summer travel demand, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday. So far, 11,878 trips have been confirmed.

In a statement, the ministry said, “During the peak summer travel period (15 April–15 July 2026), the Railways is planning to operate 18,262 summer special train trips to enhance connectivity and ease congestion.”

It added, “Till date, 11,878 train trips have been notified, and the remaining services are also being announced for the benefit of passengers. This large-scale deployment reflects a calibrated approach supported by improved rake availability, optimised scheduling, and continuous monitoring.”

Through this initiative, Indian Railways aims to strengthen connectivity between major metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai (including LTT, CSMT and Pune), Surat (including Udhna), Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, and the hinterland.

To improve on-ground arrangements and ensure a smoother boarding experience, the Railways has introduced a real-time crowd management system at Udhna station. This forms part of a broader national effort to provide passengers with safe, convenient and hassle-free travel.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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