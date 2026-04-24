Railways to run 18,262 summer special trains during peak travel period — Check dates, other details

Indian Railways will operate 18,262 special train trips between 15 April and 15 July 2026 to meet the surge in summer travel demand, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday. So far, 11,878 trips have been confirmed.
In a statement, the ministry said, “During the peak summer travel period (15 April–15 July 2026), the Railways is planning to operate 18,262 summer special train trips to enhance connectivity and ease congestion.”
It added, “Till date, 11,878 train trips have been notified, and the remaining services are also being announced for the benefit of passengers. This large-scale deployment reflects a calibrated approach supported by improved rake availability, optimised scheduling, and continuous monitoring.”
Through this initiative, Indian Railways aims to strengthen connectivity between major metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai (including LTT, CSMT and Pune), Surat (including Udhna), Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, and the hinterland.
To improve on-ground arrangements and ensure a smoother boarding experience, the Railways has introduced a real-time crowd management system at Udhna station. This forms part of a broader national effort to provide passengers with safe, convenient and hassle-free travel.