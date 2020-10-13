Railways to run 392 festival special train services during 20 Oct-20 Nov

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Tuesday said it will run 392 special trains across the country between 20 October and 30 November to cater to rising demand in the festive season.

The fare of these trains will be 1.3 times the normal fare, as per railway ministry norms, an official spokesperson said. “This is not the first time that Indian Railways will introduce special trains during the festive season. Fares for such trains are 1.3 times (on an average) of the normal fare. But these are temporary trains and the services will be discontinued after November 30," the spokesperson said.

“These services, as far as possible, should be operated at a minimum speed of 55 km per hour so that they are superfast services. Zonal railways should make more efforts to operate these services with more number of AC three tier coaches in good condition," according to a railway ministry circular.

Currently, the national transporter is running more than 600 trains across the country. Trains services is yet to resume in full swing due to the covid-19 crisis. Earlier this month, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that Indian Railways plans to run more than 200 trains during the festive season.

