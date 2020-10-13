Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Railways to run 392 festival special train services during 20 Oct-20 Nov
Earlier this month, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that Indian Railways plans to run more than 200 trains during the festive season

Railways to run 392 festival special train services during 20 Oct-20 Nov

1 min read . 07:25 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • The fare of these trains will be 1.3 times the normal fare, as per railway ministry norms
  • These are temporary trains and the services will be discontinued after November 30

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Tuesday said it will run 392 special trains across the country between 20 October and 30 November to cater to rising demand in the festive season.

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Tuesday said it will run 392 special trains across the country between 20 October and 30 November to cater to rising demand in the festive season.

The fare of these trains will be 1.3 times the normal fare, as per railway ministry norms, an official spokesperson said. “This is not the first time that Indian Railways will introduce special trains during the festive season. Fares for such trains are 1.3 times (on an average) of the normal fare. But these are temporary trains and the services will be discontinued after November 30," the spokesperson said.

The fare of these trains will be 1.3 times the normal fare, as per railway ministry norms, an official spokesperson said. “This is not the first time that Indian Railways will introduce special trains during the festive season. Fares for such trains are 1.3 times (on an average) of the normal fare. But these are temporary trains and the services will be discontinued after November 30," the spokesperson said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“These services, as far as possible, should be operated at a minimum speed of 55 km per hour so that they are superfast services. Zonal railways should make more efforts to operate these services with more number of AC three tier coaches in good condition," according to a railway ministry circular.

Currently, the national transporter is running more than 600 trains across the country. Trains services is yet to resume in full swing due to the covid-19 crisis. Earlier this month, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that Indian Railways plans to run more than 200 trains during the festive season.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.