Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it will run 20 pairs (40 trains) of ' clone' trains from 21 September on specific routes since demand for travel has increased.

"Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains (list annexed in the link below) from 21.09.2020," the ministry said in a statement.

These clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains. The stoppages shall be limited to operational halts.

Here is a full list of the 20 pairs of clone trains:

20 pairs of clone trains to start from 21st September on specific routes. These services will be in addition to Sharmik Special and Special trains: Ministry of Railways pic.twitter.com/hzef1uvokH — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

While the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be charged at the Humsafar Express rates, it will be at par with the Janshatabdi Express rates for the clone train between Lucknow and Delhi.

The advance reservation period for these trains will be 10 days.

These will run in addition to the 310 special trains already in service and their stoppages will be limited to operational halt or the Divisional Headquarters en-route (if any).

The suggestions of state governments may also be kept while restricting the halts, the national transporter said.

Last week, Indian Railways in a bid to provide relief to the waitlisted passengers announced special 'clone train' in the routes which generally has high passenger traffic.

These ‘clone’ or duplicate trains will run on high-demand routes for waitlisted passengers. The proposed step will not only ensure availability of on-demand trains, but also help the national transporter boost revenues at a time when the passenger segment earnings declined due to the covid-19 outbreak, the government said earlier.

These trains will run ahead of the departure of already operating special trains. However, the travel time and the stoppages will be lesser.

Indian railways had suspended all passenger trains services due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from 25 March. However, it resumed services in a staggered manner, with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from 1 May.

Thereafter, it started 230 special trains across the country. It will run another 80 special trains from September 12.

The additional trains were announced keeping in mind the covid-19 situation, and also to allow reverse migration of workers to urban areas for work, with the country entering into Unlock 4.0.

