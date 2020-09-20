Indian Railways is set to run 20 pairs, or 40 clone trains from tomorrow, 21 September in the wake of the huge demand for travel on specific routes.

These trains will run in addition to special trains which are already in operation and will be operationalised on the routes having high patronage and demand. The advance reservation period for these trains will be 10 days and the booking opened at 8 am on September 19.

Here are key things to know on the routes, stoppages and timings of clone trains:

1) Waitlisted passengers on high traffic routes can hope to reach their destinations two-three hours before the corresponding parent train, a senior official said on Sunday.

2) These clone trains will run primarily as 3-AC trains with fewer halts, higher speeds and a departure time before the parent train.

3) Their stoppages will be limited to operational halts or the Divisional Headquarters en-route (if any), thereby reducing their journey time, an official added.

4) These 20 pairs of trains are introduced on high demand routes with most trains between Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

5) While the 19 pairs of Humsafar Express trains will be of 18 coaches, the Lucknow-Delhi train will have 22 coaches.

6) Here is the full list of stoppages, timings, routes:

Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from 21.09.2020.



These Clone trains will run on notified timings. ARP for these trains will be 10 days.https://t.co/wTHauZw2IB pic.twitter.com/TlUrSmtCdW — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 15, 2020

7) While as of now, no dynamic fare is being charged for these trains, sources said that in the near future, it can be considered, reported news agency PTI.

8) These trains will run in addition to the 310 special trains already in service and their stoppages will be limited to operational halt or the Divisional Headquarters en-route (if any).

9) The suggestions of state governments may also be kept while restricting the halts, the national transporter said.

10) The national transporter had suspended all passenger trains due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, it resumed services in a staggered manner, with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1.

