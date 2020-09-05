New Delhi: Indian Railways will start running 40 pairs of new special trains (80 trains) from September 12. Reservation for these new trains will begin from September 10, said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board.

These 80 new trains will be in addition to 230 special trains already in operation, said Yadav who was recently appointed as Indian Railways' first CEO.

The timing of these trains will be as per regular trains. Stoppages will be restricted and will be taken into consideration discussion with respective state governments. Indian Railways had suspended all passenger trains due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, it resumed services in a staggered manner, with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1.

Yadav said the Railways will be monitoring all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have long waiting list.

Here's the complete list of trains that will be in operation from next Saturday.

View Full Image List of special trains

"Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel," the railway board chairman said.

Yadav also said the Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes.

Yadav said that 80 trains have been introduced keeping in mind the covid-19 situtation, and also to allow reverse migration of workers to urban areas for work, with the country entering into the Unlock 4.0.

While the average occupancy for the existing 230 special trains was 75% on an average, it has now increased to over 80%, Yadav said.

He further said that the bullet train project has been progressing well and that Covid-19 affected a few tenders and land acquisition process.

"Within next 3-6 months, when we get definite status of land, bullet train project completion timeframe can be worked out,"he said.

The national transporter has recently decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of those appearing for these exams in Bihar.

Announcing the move, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the facility will also be extended to students appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.

