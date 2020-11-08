Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from Nov 11: Goyal

Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from Nov 11: Goyal1 min read . 09:54 PM IST
The approval to operate these services was given by the Railways after consultations with the state government, officials said
New Delhi: The Railways will run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.
All such services had remained suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The approval to operate these services was given by the Railways after consultations with the state government, officials said.
"Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November.
"With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement and facilitate smooth travel for the people," Goyal said in a tweet.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
