Railways to run 80 new trains from September 12

Indian railways had suspended all passenger trains due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, it resumed services in a staggered manner, with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1. Thereafter, it also started 230 special trains across the country. Even as the national transporter was ready run more trains since July, several states requested Indian Railways to cancel some of the passenger trains due to surge in the number of covid-19 cases.