Railways to run ‘clone trains’ from September 21

“Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from 21.09.2020. These clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains. The stoppages shall be limited to operational halts," the railway ministry said in a statement. “We have been monitoring occupancy all trains. Where we feel that the occupancy has increased and more waitlist is for over 10 days, for those trains, we will run clone or duplicate trains. These trains will run ahead of existing trains, so that for the particular train, waitlist is not there," railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had said on September 5.