Railways to run its tourist train between Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal from 17 Feb

‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’ will start from Delhi on 17 February 2023 and this initiative will strengthen the bilateral relations and also promote the cultural relations between the two countries," it said. “The tourist train will include visit to Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Kashi and Prayagraj as added attractions in the tour. There will be two night stays in hotels, one each at Janakpur and Varanasi respectively, while the visit of Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj will be covered in the day halt at the destination," the ministry said.