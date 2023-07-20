Railways to run non-AC general category trains regularly for migrant workers, labourers from early 20242 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:44 AM IST
The Indian Railway Board plans to introduce non-air conditioned, general category trains for low-income groups like migrant workers and laborers nationwide. These trains are likely to start running from January 2024 and will have only sleeper and general class service.
The Railway Board is planning to introduce non-air conditioned, general category trains to cater to low-income groups such as migrant workers and laborers nationwide.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×