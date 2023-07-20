comScore
Railways to run non-AC general category trains regularly for migrant workers, labourers from early 2024

 2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:44 AM IST

The Indian Railway Board plans to introduce non-air conditioned, general category trains for low-income groups like migrant workers and laborers nationwide. These trains are likely to start running from January 2024 and will have only sleeper and general class service.

Migrant workers gather for transport to the railway station for their onward journey to their home states, at Dharavi slum in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. India's lockdown was imposed on March 25 and has been extended several times. On May 4, India eased lockdown rules and allowed migrant workers to travel back to their homes, a decision that has resulted in millions of people being on the move for the last two weeks. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)Premium
The Railway Board is planning to introduce non-air conditioned, general category trains to cater to low-income groups such as migrant workers and laborers nationwide. 

This move follows a study that identified states with a significant number of low-income passengers facing long waitlisted ticket periods. 

Previously, such special trains were only operated during festivals or peak seasons. With overcrowding in passenger trains becoming a concern, it has been proposed to make such arrangement a permanent fixture. 

The new trains, which are likely to start running from January 2024, will be of non-air-conditioned LHB coaches and will have only sleeper and general class service. Railways are yet to come up with a name for these trains.

Earlier, during the coronavirus crisis, the Railways had run migrant special trains for workers to return to their native places.

Trains to run from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand other states

According to the Railway Board, the new special trains are being planned for states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, West Bengal, Punjab, Assam, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh.

Most of the skilled-unskilled workers, artisans, labourers and others from these states go to metros and big cities for work, officials said.

"Trains will be run for these people in which only sleeper-general class coaches will be engaged.

"The migrant special trains will have a minimum of 22 to a maximum of 26 coaches. These will be run permanently throughout the year instead of seasonally," said an official.

They will also be included in the regular timetable, enabling passengers to make reservations in advance.

In another development, officials said that to make Indian Railways future-ready, only two kinds of coaches will be kept in service eventually - LHB coaches and the others with Vande Bharat coaches.

Currently, there are 28 types of coaches in service.

"This will reduce the repair cost. And travel will be cheaper," an official said.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 07:44 AM IST
